India appoints Michael Patra as RBI deputy governor

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
India's government appointed career central banker Michael Patra as one of the Reserve Bank of India's four deputy governors for a three-year term, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Michael Patra Appointed as New Deputy Governor at Reserve Bank of India


RIA Nov.

High inflation, low growth await new RBI Dy Guv (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The central government on Tuesday appointed Michael Debabrata Patra as the new RBI Deputy Governor who will also steer the Monetary...
Sify

