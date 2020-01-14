Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NTA releases JEE Main 2020 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in; raise objection by tomorrow

DNA Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Candidates can check the JEE Main 2020 answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key release date and time


Indian Express

NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key, OMR sheet LIVE Updates: When and where to check


Indian Express


Tweets about this

TargetPossible

Target is Possible JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: NTA releases OMR sheet; raise objections on official website https://t.co/aYJZKoPEAy… https://t.co/D6AHh9Sc13 9 minutes ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: NTA releases OMR sheet; raise objections on official website https://t.co/aYJZKoPEAy… https://t.co/gVWAY9T8cV 9 minutes ago

iamsachu45

Sachin Chavan JEE Main Answer Key: NTA Releases Answer Key, Question Papers @ https://t.co/QWlWN4q2Bi https://t.co/qB8MSDMDXV 2 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @ieeducation_job: @DG_NTA releases #JEEMain2020 answer key https://t.co/UiyNHZRwIu 6 hours ago

ieeducation_job

IE Education Jobs @DG_NTA releases #JEEMain2020 answer key https://t.co/UiyNHZRwIu 6 hours ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed NTA Releases JEE Main Answer Key https://t.co/uWQN2m4v0s 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.