De Villiers, Pattinson lead Heat to big win at Gabba

AB de Villiers hasn't wasted a moment to make his mark on the Big Bash League, easing Brisbane to a comfortable win in his debut after James Pattinson's maiden five-wicket haul skittled Adelaide at the Gabba.



Recent related news from verified sources Divisive rule helps Heat survive stumble against Hurricanes at Gabba Brisbane have stumbled into the Big Bash League's top four after exploiting a curious catching rule as Hobart almost pinched a win at the Gabba.

The Age 5 days ago



Sport24.co.za | AB stars in BBL debut to steer Heat to victory Former Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers shined in his Big Bash League debut and helped the Brisbane Heat to victory at the Gabba.

News24 3 hours ago



