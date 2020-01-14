Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

De Villiers, Pattinson lead Heat to big win at Gabba

The Age Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
AB de Villiers hasn't wasted a moment to make his mark on the Big Bash League, easing Brisbane to a comfortable win in his debut after James Pattinson's maiden five-wicket haul skittled Adelaide at the Gabba.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Divisive rule helps Heat survive stumble against Hurricanes at Gabba

Brisbane have stumbled into the Big Bash League's top four after exploiting a curious catching rule as Hobart almost pinched a win at the Gabba.
The Age

Sport24.co.za | AB stars in BBL debut to steer Heat to victory

Former Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers shined in his Big Bash League debut and helped the Brisbane Heat to victory at the Gabba.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.