BlackRock shakes up business to focus on sustainable investing

FT.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Fund manager’s move follows criticism for failing to take meaningful action on climate change
JetBlue Says It Will Be Carbon Neutral by July [Video]JetBlue Says It Will Be Carbon Neutral by July

JetBlue announced that it will be carbon neutral on all their domestic flights by July. The airline says it will use renewable resources and sustainable aviation fuel in an effort to combat climate..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change [Video]Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change. On Dec. 16, Goldman Sachs announced their plan to invest $750 billion towards fighting climate change by 2030. . The money will help..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this

BellJoannaL

Joanna Bell BlackRock shakes up business to focus on sustainable investing https://t.co/416ELmwZn9 6 minutes ago

Yianna_8

Joanne #WeChoseForward This is great news that @Blackrock is going to start investing with climate change at the core of all investment de… https://t.co/ZO9vejMTDI 15 minutes ago

MichaelMarinus

Michael Marinus and the Otherwise Blameless Life Good news, but let's see how they vote their proxies on the holdings of the passive products. #ESG… https://t.co/VD3eHvbT93 29 minutes ago

pdellaguardia

Paul Della Guardia BlackRock shakes up business to focus on sustainable investing https://t.co/Knabs6mDoC via @financialtimes 35 minutes ago

maybeawriter

maybeawriter BlackRock shakes up business to focus on sustainable investing https://t.co/25CgveW0Sw via @financialtimes 48 minutes ago

Toffleresque

Toffleresque BlackRock shakes up business to focus on sustainable investing. #ESG is booming. https://t.co/JAFaWAdcql 56 minutes ago

DawsonRandal

Randal Dawson Read my Jan 14 Newsletter featuring “BlackRock shakes up business to focus on sustainable investing” https://t.co/5TK9RgLe8y 1 hour ago

ken_kroes

Ken Kroes RT @climatekeith: Remember when ⁦@jkenney⁩ called investor concern over climate change “flavour of the day”? BlackRock shakes up business t… 1 hour ago

