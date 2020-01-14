Global  

Iran vows to punish those responsible for downing Ukrainian plane

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
President Hassan Rouhani said the "tragic" accidental shooting down of a passenger plane was an "unforgivable error."
News video: Iran says military shot down plane in error

Iran says military shot down plane in error 01:46

 Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error'

Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on...
Reuters

Iran investigators say Ukrainian plane never called for help

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian investigators said Thursday the crew members of the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed the previous day never made a radio call for...
Seattle Times


