Iran vows to punish those responsible for downing Ukrainian plane

MiddleEastNews Iran makes arrests in downing of Ukrainian jet as Rouhani vows to punish those involved https://t.co/rg7XWzBcAU :Auto pickup by wikyou 12 minutes ago Mary E Parsons #KAG RT @GrizzlyJoeShow: Iran arrests several people for shooting down Ukrainian plane killing 176 and vows to ‘punish’ those responsible https:… 14 minutes ago Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 Iran arrests several people for shooting down Ukrainian plane killing 176 and vows to ‘punish’ those responsible https://t.co/7X18imbGIQ 15 minutes ago kbcchanneltv Iran vows to ‘punish’ those responsible for plane crash | World News https://t.co/h16wmBqCG4 https://t.co/IRNJQSqHTM 18 minutes ago John Smith RT @TheSun: Iran arrests several people for shooting down Ukrainian plane killing 176 and vows to ‘punish’ those responsible https://t.co/E… 30 minutes ago Musuka T RT @SkyNews: Three morning stories: 🔴 Iran vows to 'punish' those responsible for plane crash https://t.co/mvoh96bPai 🔴 PM: Chances of H… 36 minutes ago Harry Kirk RT @SkyNews: Iran vows to 'punish' those responsible for plane crash https://t.co/NKcHXIwSoR 37 minutes ago Shabar da’god RT @SkyNews: Hassan Rouhani added that the "tragic event" would be investigated thoroughly, claiming "one person cannot be solely responsib… 38 minutes ago