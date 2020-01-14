Global  

RCMP reactivated list of flagged activists days before Trans Mountain decision, documents show

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Days before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the initial approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline, the RCMP reactivated a seemingly dormant list of Indigenous rights activists deemed potential "criminal threats," internal RCMP emails and documents show. 
