BlackRock Will Put Climate Change at Center of Investment Strategy

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
In his influential annual letter to chief executives, Larry Fink said his firm would avoid investments in companies that “present a high sustainability-related risk.”
DealBook: BlackRock Puts Climate Change Center Stage

The $7 trillion investment giant says it will make environmental concerns a key investment focus, and Wall Street may have no choice but to follow suit.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ReutersNewsmax

Northern Trust Asset Management Launches Sustainable Quantitative Solutions

Northern Trust Asset Management Launches Sustainable Quantitative SolutionsLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust Asset Management, one of the world’s leading investment managers, today announced the further expansion of its...
Business Wire


