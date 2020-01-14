Global  

Arrests over shooting down of Ukraine plane

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020
The detentions came as part of an investigation into the incident that Iran says was "tragic".
How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752 [Video]How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake. Citing Iranian official statements, the New York Times said the..

Iran admits to accidentally downing Ukraine's Flight 752 [Video]Iran admits to accidentally downing Ukraine's Flight 752

Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake.

Ukraine plane crash: Iran makes first arrests

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was brought down by a missile shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board. Iran has...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •News24

VGDakessian

Vatche Dakessian “The shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, killing all 176 people on board, has led to one of… https://t.co/1LaR6r5YGM 2 minutes ago

Grumpypeet

Grumpypeet RT @SkyNewsBreak: Iran's judiciary says arrests have been made over the shooting down of an Ukrainian airliner that killed 176 people on We… 3 minutes ago

sandoly

Szabolcs Sandoly RT @AFP: #UPDATE Iran has announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner in Tehran last week, after a third nig… 8 minutes ago

ElRoyal10

E/\/\¶ ° R ē RT @WSJ: Authorities in Iran said they have arrested a number of individuals in connection with the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner l… 9 minutes ago

cruisingheights

k.srinivasan Arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of a role in shooting down @fly_uia aircraft, says Iran #PS752 https://t.co/KjyaP3iHYI 10 minutes ago

abhilas99352864

Abhilasha RT @the_hindu: The shooting down of #Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, killing all 176 people on board, has led to one of the grea… 12 minutes ago

AwaniGeorgina

Georgina Awani RT @JayHSalem: Iran has arrested multiple individuals involved with the shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner. They said they want to ho… 16 minutes ago

Salma79185079

Salma Arrests over shooting down of Ukraine plane https://t.co/IqKT2imboH https://t.co/3Pwtn9EZmx 19 minutes ago

