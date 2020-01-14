Global  

Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying because of the "unhealthy" air quality from ongoing bushfires in the country.
Recent related news from verified sources

Tennis player Dalila Jakupovic collapses during Australian Open qualifying due to 'poor air from bushfires'

Melbourne remains clouded in smoke just days before the start of the Australian Open, with Jakupovic descending into a coughing fit and forced to retire in her...
Independent

Dalila Jakupovic quits Australian Open qualifier after collapsing in coughing fit on court due to poor air from bushfire

Australia’s horrific bushfires have taken their toll on this year’s Australian Open with one player collapsing on court during a qualifying match. Dalila...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

lizcorr_writes

Elizabeth Corr BBC Sport - Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic 'scared I would collapse' because of 'unhealthy' air quality https://t.co/0OU2TKGHgZ 4 minutes ago

dazzaross

Darren Ross BBC Sport - Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic 'scared I would collapse' because of 'unhealthy' air quality https://t.co/DqT5qpOdx4 4 minutes ago

michaelinpooler

Michael Thomas BBC News - Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic 'scared I would collapse' because of 'unhealthy' air quality https://t.co/9NJ697KidX 27 minutes ago

petervhale

Peter Hale BBC Sport - Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic 'scared I would collapse' because of 'unhealthy' air quality https://t.co/jI4v6Jpme0 32 minutes ago

bdzholy

Вєдмєдь Шмєльович RT @CASBT_UA: Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic 'scared I would collapse' because of 'unhealthy' air quality https://t.co/FkOxjUUtWK Dalil… 46 minutes ago

CASBT_UA

Oleg Michman 25% 💢 146% ☢️ ☣️⚠️ Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic 'scared I would collapse' because of 'unhealthy' air quality… https://t.co/DBuajqZK1X 50 minutes ago

jenssen_jonas

Jonas Jenssen RT @jenssen_jonas: BBC Sport - Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic 'scared I would collapse' because of 'unhealthy' air quality https://t.co/… 52 minutes ago

jenssen_jonas

Jonas Jenssen BBC Sport - Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic 'scared I would collapse' because of 'unhealthy' air quality https://t.co/eQGBWrcf96 53 minutes ago

