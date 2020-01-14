Global  

Wildfires Mar First Day of Play at Australian Open Qualifiers

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Smoke from the wildfires shrouded the courts and caused one player to double over in coughing fits.
Bushfire smoke delays 1st day of Australian Open qualifiers

Sydney, Jan 14 (IANS) Thick bushfire smoke delayed the first day of qualifiers at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday, with the toxic smog deemed too...
Sify

