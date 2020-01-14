Global  

Cardinal denies he manipulated retired pope on celibacy book

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican cardinal who co-authored a bombshell book with Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI reaffirming priestly celibacy is denying he manipulated the retired pope into publishing. Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah, who heads the Vatican’s liturgy office, spoke out after news reports quoting “sources close to Benedict” claimed the retired pope never saw […]
Credit: Reuters Studio
Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate 01:04

 Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to not change the rules. Adam Reed reports.

