Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Black Widow' Special Look: Natasha Romanoff aka Scarlett Johansson reunites with family, fights masked enemy Taskmaster

DNA Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A special look of Scarlett Johansson's upcoming film 'Black Widow' is out. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Legacy

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Legacy 03:39

 Check out the official "Legacy" featurette for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.! Release Date: May 1, 2020 Black Widow is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Look Back On 'Black Widow' [Video]A Look Back On 'Black Widow'

Scarlett Johansson looks at her decade played as 'Black Widow'.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:30Published

Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie - Legacy Featurette [Video]Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie - Legacy Featurette

"We have to go back to where it all started." Watch this behind-the-scenes look with the cast of Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," in theaters May 1.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Black Widow trailer brings Natasha Romanoff home to face a new enemy

New Black Widow trailer brings Natasha Romanoff home to face a new enemyA new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow finally properly introduces Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff to a fresh Marvel Cinematic Universe villain:...
The Verge

Watch: Black Widow look featuring Scarlett

Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ teaser trailer that released last year was all things glorious, full of action, adventure, suspense and ‘family’...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.