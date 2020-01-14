'Black Widow' Special Look: Natasha Romanoff aka Scarlett Johansson reunites with family, fights masked enemy Taskmaster
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () A special look of Scarlett Johansson's upcoming film 'Black Widow' is out. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz.
Check out the official "Legacy" featurette for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.!
Release Date: May 1, 2020
Black Widow is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name....