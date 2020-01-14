Global  

Gigi Hadid is a potential juror on the Harvey Weinstein trial

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Gigi Hadid is a potential juror on the Harvey Weinstein trialGigi Hadid has been revealed as one of the potential jurors for the trial of Harvey Weinstein. Yesterday, Hadid was spotted among...
News video: Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury

Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury 00:47

 Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been called as a potential juror for Harvey Weinstein’s s*x assault case.

Gigi Hadid called as potential juror in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was called as a potential juror in the Harvey Weinstein trial.
FOXNews.com

Supermodel called as potential juror in Harvey Weinstein trial

The supermodel disclosed she has met the disgraced movie producer but said she can "keep an open mind on the facts."
CBS News

