US director Spike Lee to lead Cannes film festival jury

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
US director Spike Lee to lead Cannes film festival juryPARIS (AP) — Spike Lee will lead the jury of this year's Cannes Film Festival, and festival organizers hope the provocative American director will “shake things up” at the gathering of the world's cinema elite. Lee said he was “honored to be the first person of the African diaspora"...
