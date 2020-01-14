Global  

The oldest material on Earth has been found in a meteorite

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
The oldest material on Earth has been found in a meteorite(CNN)Fifty years ago, a meteorite fell to Earth and landed in Australia, carrying with it a rare sample from interstellar space. A new analysis of the meteorite revealed stardust that formed between five to seven billion years ago. That makes the meteorite and its stardust the oldest solid material ever discovered on Earth. Our sun is around 4.6 billion years old, meaning this stardust existed long before our sun or solar system were even a reality. The stardust found on the meteorite are called presolar grains because they formed before our sun. Photos: Wonders of the universe Photos: Wonders of the universe After stars die, they expel their particles out into space, which form new stars in...
News video: 7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth

7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth 01:03

 Scientists found 7-billion-year-old stardust in a meteorite that predates the sun! The grains are so small, hundreds of them would fit into the period at the end of this sentence.

