House Democrats huddle ahead of expected transfer of Trump impeachment charges to Senate

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday will discuss the strategy and timing for sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate as Republicans balk at a call to dismiss the charges without a trial.
