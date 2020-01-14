Scottish independence: UK government rejects Sturgeon's indyref2 demand

Conservative minister, Michael Gove, has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's calls for a second independence referendum. He cited the 2014 vote as being the 'once in a generation' opportunity for Scottish..

Sturegon calls on Johnson to allow second Scottish independence referendum Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has published a "detailed, considered" case for a second referendum on independence. The SNP leader said that following last week's election victory..