Scottish independence: UK government rejects Sturgeon's indyref2 demand

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson confirms he will not agree to Nicola Sturgeon's request for an independence referendum to be held this year.
Michael Gove reaffirms government's opposition to 'IndyRef2' [Video]Michael Gove reaffirms government's opposition to 'IndyRef2'

Conservative minister, Michael Gove, has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's calls for a second independence referendum. He cited the 2014 vote as being the 'once in a generation' opportunity for Scottish..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:36Published

Sturegon calls on Johnson to allow second Scottish independence referendum [Video]Sturegon calls on Johnson to allow second Scottish independence referendum

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has published a "detailed, considered" case for a second referendum on independence. The SNP leader said that following last week's election victory..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


UK PM Johnson rejects Sturgeon's request for independence referendum powers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday refusing her request to be given the powers to hold another...
Reuters

MauricePascoe

Maurice Keith Pascoe RT @BBCPolitics: UK government formally rejects calls for a second Scottish independence referendum to be held this year https://t.co/2N0P… 17 seconds ago

rickus_dickus

Richard Smith RT @Forrest31880437: Scottish independence: UK government rejects Sturgeon's indyref2 demand https://t.co/28HoirtR6Q 19 seconds ago

john_corall

John Corall RT @yesiscoming: Make no mistake. The Union is finished. BBC News - Scottish independence: UK government rejects Sturgeon's indyref2 dema… 1 minute ago

JohnnyDundee

Johnny RT @GrayInGlasgow: Boris Johnson officially rejects a fresh vote on independence stating "UK Government will continue to uphold the democra… 2 minutes ago

aljola

Be Water RT @_PaulMonaghan: The UK Government has refused to transfer the power to allow the Scottish Government to hold referendums. https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

catwoman1979

🕷🕸Alison Gordon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @KieranReape: "And he said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had previously pledged that the 2014 referendum would be a "once in a generati… 5 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours UK government rejects new Scottish independence vote https://t.co/sP1aEIuh0b 9 minutes ago

mjc_cook

sizzling RT @darth_frog: BBC News - Scottish independence: UK government rejects Sturgeon's indyref2 demand Wee Jimmy Krankee will be pissed off.… 12 minutes ago

