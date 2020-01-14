Global  

Russian spies hack Ukrainian gas company central to impeachment inquiry: A.M. News Links

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Russian spies hack Ukrainian gas company central to impeachment inquiry: A.M. News LinksUkrainian company hacked Russian military spies have hacked a Ukrainian gas company that is at the heart of an impeachment trial of President Trump, who sought last year to pressure Ukraine to investigate the company and its links to Joe Biden’s son, according to a cybersecurity firm. Beginning in early November, the Russian spy agency known as the GRU launched a cyber “phishing” campaign against Burisma Holdings to trick unsuspecting employees into giving up their email credentials so the hackers could gain access to their email accounts — once again entangling Moscow in domestic U.S. politics, accordin, a Redwood City, Calif., company. The operation’s launch coincided with a congressional...
