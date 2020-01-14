Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jann Arden to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Singer-songwriter Jann Arden will be 2020's first inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday. More acts will follow, as CARAS is planning multiple inductees this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rush Reflect on Being Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame [Video]Rush Reflect on Being Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Back in 2013, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart of the iconic Canadian band Rush chat with ET Canada's Roz Weston about being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:03Published

Musicians Hall of Fame Backstage: Duane Eddy [Video]Musicians Hall of Fame Backstage: Duane Eddy

Join us for "Musicians Hall of Fame Backstage", where Joe Chambers will sit down and have casual conversations with some of music's most iconic personalities. On today's show we talk to Duane Eddy. You..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 29:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Country Music Hall of Fame breaks attendance record in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said nearly 1.3 million people visited the Nashville, Tennessee, museum last year, breaking...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NewsdayBillboard.com

Members of Sheepdogs, Blue Rodeo to challenge former NHLers at Juno Cup in Saskatoon

Former NHL players and Canadian music stars will compete March 13 for the 17th annual Juno Cup, which raises money for MusiCounts, a music education charity...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.