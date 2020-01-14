Jann Arden to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Singer-songwriter Jann Arden will be 2020's first inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday. More acts will follow, as CARAS is planning multiple inductees this year.
