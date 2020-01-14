Musk nears $346 million payday as Tesla market value soars
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk is coming close to earning the first $346 million tranche of options in a record-breaking pay package, after the electric vehicle maker's stock more than doubled in the last three months.
Tesla Stock Reaches $500 The company’s stock rose 5% and passed $500 per share, reaching an all-time high Monday. Tesla’s stock value has more than doubled in the past three months, according to FactSet. The company’s market cap now sits at $90 billion. The increase follows the electric car...