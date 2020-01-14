Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK considers tax relief for troubled regional airline Flybe

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s leaders are considering whether to support a rescue deal for the struggling regional airline Flybe, with discussions under way as to whether the carrier should receive tax relief on passenger duty levies. The airline whose network includes more than half of British domestic flights outside of London, has a major presence […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Regional airline Flybe at risk of collapse

Regional airline Flybe at risk of collapse 00:32

 Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, is at risk of collapse, according to a report. The airline operates more UK domestic flights than any other, and is reportedly in talks over potential emergency financing after suffering rising losses, Sky News reported. It reported that Flybe has been...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greenpeace: Cutting tax to save Flybe ‘shockingly bad’ idea [Video]Greenpeace: Cutting tax to save Flybe ‘shockingly bad’ idea

According to reports the government is considering cutting passenger duty on all domestic flights in a bid to save regional airline Flybe from collapse. But Doug Parr, the chief scientist for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Up to 150 jobs in Belfast at risk as Flybe holds 'rescue talks' to stave off collapse

Up to 150 jobs in Belfast at risk as Flybe holds 'rescue talks' to stave off collapseA union has warned up to 150 jobs could be lost in Northern Ireland if airline Flybe fails to stave off collapse.
Belfast Telegraph

Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut considered to save airline

The levy on all domestic flights could be reduced to allow the troubled airline to defer a tax bill.
BBC News Also reported by •Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.