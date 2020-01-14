UK considers tax relief for troubled regional airline Flybe
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Britain’s leaders are considering whether to support a rescue deal for the struggling regional airline Flybe, with discussions under way as to whether the carrier should receive tax relief on passenger duty levies. The airline whose network includes more than half of British domestic flights outside of London, has a major presence […]
Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, is at risk of collapse, according to a report. The airline operates more UK domestic flights than any other, and is reportedly in talks over potential emergency financing after suffering rising losses, Sky News reported. It reported that Flybe has been...