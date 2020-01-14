Global  

China's yuan gains after U.S. drops China FX manipulator label

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
China's yuan climbed to its highest level since July on Tuesday and the Japanese yen plumbed eight-month lows as the U.S. Treasury Department reversed its decision in August to designate China as a currency manipulator.
