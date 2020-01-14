tradermeetscoder China’s yuan gains after U.S. drops China FX manipulator label By Reuters https://t.co/6c1ZLz1ii8 https://t.co/Jc81WgL7xY 4 hours ago Squared Direct China's $yuan climbed to its highest level since July on Tuesday and the Japanese $yen plumbed eight-month lows as… https://t.co/r2e5AAUMjH 5 hours ago Forex Trading News #Forex-#China's yuan gains after U.S. drops #China FX manipulator label #forex #forextrading #currency… https://t.co/AhgmDsg95w 6 hours ago Kitgainer1776 RT @FXLeadersCom: The Chinese yuan is making gains and trading bullish against the US dollar early on Tuesday after the US Treasury Departm… 9 hours ago Cathy Yang MARKET EDGE Chinese yuan extends gains, after the U.S. drops its label of China as a currency manipulator. Asian s… https://t.co/fIJajm1GuS 11 hours ago FX Leaders The Chinese yuan is making gains and trading bullish against the US dollar early on Tuesday after the US Treasury D… https://t.co/up08flZcdU 11 hours ago Cathy Yang Chinese yuan extends gains, after the U.S. drops its label of China as a currency manipulator. Asian stocks trade… https://t.co/yPq86vbjpO 11 hours ago