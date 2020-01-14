Global  

Clemson leads USA TODAY Sports early Top 25 for the 2020 college football season

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU top USA TODAY Sports' early Top 25 for 2020 in college football.
News video: Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk

Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk 00:32

 Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, had a brilliant response to some trash talk. In the last 11 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon talked some smack to Watson. As referees intervened, Watson simply turned his head to the side, lifted his eyebrows and...

Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson [Video]Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson

Joe Burrow set a college football record for touchdowns in a single season. Story: http://bit.ly/3a2OKfD

Trump cheered at College Football Championship game [Video]Trump cheered at College Football Championship game

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the College Football Championship game in New Orleans on Monday (January 13th), with LSU (Louisiana State University) and Clemson set..

Clemson leads national championship odds released for 2020 college football season

The team that just lost the College Football Playoff is favored to win the next one
Trevor vs Justin; Bama vs LSU and other top stories in 2020

Six story lines that will define 2020: TREVOR VS. JUSTIN The first meeting between Georgia natives Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Justin Fields of Ohio State...
