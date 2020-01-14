Global  

DSP Davinder Singh, arrested for terror links, never received presidential award: J&K Police

DNA Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
In a clarification, J&K police said Davinder Singh was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry in the year 2018 for his participation in countering a suicide attack by terrorists.
