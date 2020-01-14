Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

IND vs AUS: KL Rahul keeps wicket for India after Rishabh Pant suffers concussion

DNA Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
As India look to defend their not-so-big 255 total against Australia, batsman KL Rahul has been handed the gloves to wicketkeep.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs West Indies : Kohli carried on and finished game for us, says KL Rahul [Video]India vs West Indies : Kohli carried on and finished game for us, says KL Rahul

India went 1-0 up in Hyderabad after beating West Indies in the first T-20I match by 209/4. WI lost to India by 6 wickets in 18.4 overs, where Virat Kohli secured 94*, and KL Rahul 62. While addressing..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Concussed Pant replaced by Rahul behind the stumps

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had a concussion while batting and could not keep wickets with K.L. Rahul filling in for him in the first ODI here on Tuesday.
Sify


Tweets about this

vishalsinha1810

Ragnar RT @WisdenCricket: Rishabh Pant "under observation" after being hit by Cummins short ball. KL Rahul keeps wicket in India's defence of 255.… 1 hour ago

Meshsi1502Kn

KN Ramesh RT @TheDailyPioneer: #INDvAUS : Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday suffered a concussion, forcing K L Rahul to take his position… 1 hour ago

WisdenCricket

Wisden Rishabh Pant "under observation" after being hit by Cummins short ball. KL Rahul keeps wicket in India's defence of… https://t.co/NwvlUslDe3 1 hour ago

newsinformer4

news informer rishabh pant injured: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul did not take the field in the match against Australia due to a head in… https://t.co/eFJzpbqBgn 2 hours ago

dna

DNA #INDvsAUS: #KLRahul keeps wicket for India after #RishabhPant suffers #concussion https://t.co/KTGNQykkph 2 hours ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #INDvAUS : Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday suffered a concussion, forcing K L Rahul to take his posit… https://t.co/a5vC2fodMl 2 hours ago

bsindia

Business Standard .@RishabhPant17 suffers concussion, forces K L Rahul to take his position during the first ODI against #Australia… https://t.co/BzoBnVlHGk 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse #Pant suffers concussion, Rahul keeps wicket in his place during 1st ODI against Australia #INDvsAUS https://t.co/jLg4tmhLuL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.