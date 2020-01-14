Global  

Rising energy costs lift US consumer prices 0.2% in December

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising energy costs drove U.S. consumer prices higher in December, and American workers’ earnings couldn’t keep up. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, lifted by a 2.8% increase in gasoline prices. Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3%. Excluding volatile food and […]
