Rising energy costs lift US consumer prices 0.2% in December
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising energy costs drove U.S. consumer prices higher in December, and American workers’ earnings couldn’t keep up. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, lifted by a 2.8% increase in gasoline prices. Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3%. Excluding volatile food and […]
Drugmakers are planning to hike U.S. list prices on more than 200 drugs in the United States on Wednesday. Reuters reports the pharmaceutical companies include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi SA...