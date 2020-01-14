WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising energy costs drove U.S. consumer prices higher in December, and American workers’ earnings couldn’t keep up. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, lifted by a 2.8% increase in gasoline prices. Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3%. Excluding volatile food and […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst Brent oil prices, the international benchmark, hit the $70 mark for the first time in three months and the price of West Texas Intermediate, the American oil benchmark, reached more than $63 a barrel. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 03:14Published 1 week ago Happy New Year! Your Prescription Med Prices May Be Going Up Drugmakers are planning to hike U.S. list prices on more than 200 drugs in the United States on Wednesday. Reuters reports the pharmaceutical companies include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi SA... Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rising energy costs lift US consumer prices 0.2% in December WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising energy costs drove U.S. consumer prices higher in December, and American workers’ earnings couldn’t keep up. The Labor...

SeattlePI.com 1 day ago



Swiss Consumer Prices Rise In December Switzerland's consumer prices rose for the first time in three months in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

RTTNews 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this