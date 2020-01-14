Global  

More snowfall Tuesday brings slick roads, school closures in Seattle area

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A second night of snow and freezing temperatures left parts of the Puget Sound region facing school closures and slippery commutes early Tuesday morning. Here's what you need to know.
