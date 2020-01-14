Global  

White House contender Warren sees path to cancel student loan debt without Congress

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Democrat Elizabeth Warren outlined on Tuesday how, if elected to the White House, she would on the first day of her presidency cancel federal student loan debt by using the Department of Education's pre-existing authority.
News video: Governor Hogan Awards $9M In Tax Credits For Student Loan Debt

Governor Hogan Awards $9M In Tax Credits For Student Loan Debt 00:22

 Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary Dr. James Fielder announced nearly $9 million in tax credits for 9,600 Maryland residents with student loan debt. Katie Johnston reports.

Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump [Video]Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump

Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar sat down with Reuters to make the case that her mix of practical policy priorities, humor and blunt talk is what Democrats need to win back the White..

4 Ways to Have Your Student Debt Wiped Out [Video]4 Ways to Have Your Student Debt Wiped Out

4 ways to have your student debt wiped out.

White House contender Warren, drawing on academic background, proposes bankruptcy reform

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday proposed making it easier for struggling families to wipe away their debts by reforming the...
Reuters

Warren pledges to bypass Congress if needed to wipe out student loan debt

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren vowed Tuesday that if elected, she’d cancel federal student loan debt on her first day in the White...
FOXNews.com

josephax

Joseph Ax In her latest policy plan, Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren said she would use executive authority… https://t.co/p2COWYkyru 26 minutes ago

DarrellRDennis

Dar N Co IF YOU BORROWED IT ..YOU PAY IT...SHAME ON YOU ..ELIZABETH....A SLAP IN THE FACE TO US HARD WORKING AMERICANS... https://t.co/mMfgaYlFeW 32 minutes ago

jpfoster65

jpfoster65 White House contender Warren sees path to cancel student loan debt... https://t.co/QlLpJkQIfJ 42 minutes ago

beachgirl_karen

Karen If we elect Elizabeth Warren, on January 21, 2021 many US households will find themselves with tens, if not hundred… https://t.co/S7EzIEvTvu 43 minutes ago

Leefellerguy

Leefeller Guy RT @AthenaAcropolis: White House contender Warren sees path to cancel student loan debt without Congress https://t.co/Qzb74AEtDu via Is it… 57 minutes ago

jg65

JG With community and state schools available, why do we protect those that spent poorly? White House contender Warren… https://t.co/e92y7qAKU8 1 hour ago

Simone38089216

Simone White House contender Warren sees path to cancel student loan debt without Congress. Wait, what!? Working without C… https://t.co/wtHdIAFLlR 1 hour ago

sanetv

🍋💣💤 White House contender Warren sees path to cancel student loan debt without Congress https://t.co/brxwbpNZ6F 1 hour ago

