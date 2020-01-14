Gambia’s ex-dictator Jammeh reportedly wants to come home

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s longtime dictator Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile three years ago after an election loss, has announced plans to return to the West African nation where human rights activists say he ordered the killings of political opponents during his rule. The deputy spokesman for Jammeh’s political party released several audio […]

