Hilarious 'Family Feud Canada' answer gets contestant $10,000 worth of Popeyes chicken

ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil is on the set of "Family Feud Canada" with host Gerry Dee to get the scoop on the Canadian twist of the popular series.

Popeyes chicken sandwich is causing traffic mayhem in Jersey RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY — Traffic in Jersey is a heckuva lot more brutal than usual, and it's all thanks to the chicken sandwich everyone and their mother wants to get their hands on. According to.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:15Published on November 19, 2019