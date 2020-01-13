Global  

Hilarious 'Family Feud Canada' answer gets contestant $10,000 worth of Popeyes chicken

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Popeyes is giving a "Family Feud Canada" contestant $10,000 worth of chicken after her hilariously wrong answer went viral.
ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil is on the set of "Family Feud Canada" with host Gerry Dee to get the scoop on the Canadian twist of the popular series.

RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY — Traffic in Jersey is a heckuva lot more brutal than usual, and it's all thanks to the chicken sandwich everyone and their mother wants to get their hands on. According to..

‘Family Feud Canada’ Contestant Is Super Confident in Her Terrible Answer (Video)“Family Feud Canada” contestant Eve really laid an egg with her “chicken” answer on Thursday night. The survey: “Name Popeye’s favorite...
The question: Name Popeye's favorite food? Eve Dubois's answered: chicken. Oops, no not that Popeyes. The correct answer was spinach, as in Popeye the Sailor...
