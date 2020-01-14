Global  

Delhi Assembly election: AAP releases full list of 70 candidates

Hindu Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The list of candidates was approved by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the AAP.
News video: Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats

Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced [Video]Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the list of candidates for all 70 seats for Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published

Delhi Elections 2020: BJP raises CAA, AAP says focus on economy & jobs [Video]Delhi Elections 2020: BJP raises CAA, AAP says focus on economy & jobs

The BJP and the AAP indulged in a blame game ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi assembly election live updates: AAP releases list of candidates


IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduZee NewsSify

AAP releases list of all candidates for Delhi assembly polls, Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesHinduZee NewsSify

Tweets about this

Joel8Pereira

Joel RT @AAPReport: Delhi Assembly election: AAP releases full list of 70 candidates - The Hindu https://t.co/NegPtc5dRC 17 minutes ago

AAPReport

AAP Report Delhi Assembly election: AAP releases full list of 70 candidates - The Hindu https://t.co/NegPtc5dRC 20 minutes ago

RAJESHR98803206

RAJESH RAJESH Delhi Assembly election: AAP releases full list of 70 candidates: https://t.co/dnJZckqa3D 43 minutes ago

gaganm12

Gagan RT @AAPInNews: Delhi Assembly election: AAP releases full list of 70 candidates - The Hindu https://t.co/A0tmdxrbxe 48 minutes ago

AAPInNews

AAP In News Delhi Assembly election: AAP releases full list of 70 candidates - The Hindu https://t.co/A0tmdxrbxe 55 minutes ago

AritKu

Amit Kumar RT @the_hindu: People like Ram Singh Netaji, Vinay Mishra, and Shoaib Iqbal, who newly joined #AAP got tickets. https://t.co/fY00pS1Qcg 7 hours ago

Basheersainude2

Basheer sainudeen Delhi Assembly election: AAP releases full list of 70 candidates - The Hindu https://t.co/j971DrkAjP now bjp no need candidate 7 hours ago

the_hindu

The Hindu People like Ram Singh Netaji, Vinay Mishra, and Shoaib Iqbal, who newly joined #AAP got tickets. https://t.co/fY00pS1Qcg 7 hours ago

