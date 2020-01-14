Global  

House to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a resolution to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, according to a Democratic lawmaker and a Democratic aide.
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Report: House To Vote Wednesday For Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate

Report: House To Vote Wednesday For Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate

 The US House will take up a key resolution Wednesday.

