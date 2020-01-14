Caps sign Backstrom to extension…Penguins back home…Jazz look to continue streak

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have signed Nicklas Backstrom to a $46 million, five-year contract extension. Backstrom is now signed through the 2024-25 season. He’ll count $9.2 million against the salary cap during that time. The Swedish center helped the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup title in 2018. Washington drafted Backstrom with the […] 👓 View full article

