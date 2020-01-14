Global  

Off-Duty Secret Service Agent Shoots and Kills Dog in Brooklyn

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The agent told the police the animal had charged at him while he was walking in Windsor Terrace on Monday night.
Secret Service agent fatally shoots ‘aggressive’ dog in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed by an off-duty Secret Service agent in New York City, authorities said Tuesday. The...
Seattle Times


CreaganC

Claire Creagan RT @tomgara: A couple were walking their dog in Brooklyn, it barked at an off duty Secret Service agent, startling him, so he took out his… 49 seconds ago

Cassidy_eye

Eileen RT @kemrichardson7: Neighbors in Brooklyn rally around a devastated couple who was walking their dog. An off duty secret service agent, sho… 2 minutes ago

Urfernation

Fred Urfer RT @PIX11News: @Urfernation Rumor confirmed: https://t.co/v759rfhnCI 2 minutes ago

kemrichardson7

Kemberly Richardson Neighbors in Brooklyn rally around a devastated couple who was walking their dog. An off duty secret service agent,… https://t.co/iSu2Mki8aO 4 minutes ago

TravBot

Torville Redenbotter RT @rhinosoros: Hey, @BilldeBlasio why are off duty cops allowed to kill people's dogs using their service weapons on our streets? https:/… 10 minutes ago

brooklynpaper

Brooklyn Paper An off-duty Secret Service agent shot and killed a dog in Windsor Terrace on Monday night. https://t.co/hrPc5OGATo 11 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Off-duty Secret Service #agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn - Jan 14 @ 12:26 PM ET https://t.co/3pn1eSxjt3 14 minutes ago

SukiMaineCoon

Suki the Magic Maine @BioTurboNick @_cingraham Because while in this setting he was not on duty, he is a Secret Service agent with all t… https://t.co/p4ySZQMP1m 14 minutes ago

