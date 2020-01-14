Off-Duty Secret Service Agent Shoots and Kills Dog in Brooklyn

Claire Creagan RT @tomgara: A couple were walking their dog in Brooklyn, it barked at an off duty Secret Service agent, startling him, so he took out his… 49 seconds ago

Eileen RT @kemrichardson7: Neighbors in Brooklyn rally around a devastated couple who was walking their dog. An off duty secret service agent, sho… 2 minutes ago

Fred Urfer RT @PIX11News: @Urfernation Rumor confirmed: https://t.co/v759rfhnCI 2 minutes ago

Kemberly Richardson Neighbors in Brooklyn rally around a devastated couple who was walking their dog. An off duty secret service agent,… https://t.co/iSu2Mki8aO 4 minutes ago

Torville Redenbotter RT @rhinosoros: Hey, @BilldeBlasio why are off duty cops allowed to kill people's dogs using their service weapons on our streets? https:/… 10 minutes ago

Brooklyn Paper An off-duty Secret Service agent shot and killed a dog in Windsor Terrace on Monday night. https://t.co/hrPc5OGATo 11 minutes ago

PulpNews Crime Off-duty Secret Service #agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn - Jan 14 @ 12:26 PM ET https://t.co/3pn1eSxjt3 14 minutes ago