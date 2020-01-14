Global  

Warner & Finch hit hundreds as Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in ODI

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
David Warner and Aaron Finch both strike unbeaten centuries as Australia hammer India by 10 wickets in the first one-day international in Mumbai.
News video: Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series 02:59

 India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a T20I series.

Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series [Video]Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has said that Australia has been playing intense cricket since the return of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series [Video]West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

Men in Blue lost the first ODI of ongoing series with West Indies. Windies beat Team India by 8 wickets to take lead in 3-match series. India batted first but their top order collapsed.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:16Published


Warner, Finch shine as Australia thrashes India by 10 wickets in first ODI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch's centuries paved way for Australia to register and easy victory over India in...
Sify

Mumbai ODI: Warner, Finch's record stand flattens India

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch's record opening stand flattened the Indian attack on Tuesday as the visitors won the first...
Sify Also reported by •DNAReuters India

Jk79995912

Jk India cannot win against sus aussies without Dhoni.Mumbai ODI: David Warner, Aaron Finch hit hundreds as Australia… https://t.co/Yk070Q3Ncn 13 minutes ago

faisalbashir20

Aaliya RT @_cricingif: Report: David Warner and Aaron Finch hammered centuries as Australia outplayed India to bag a ten-wicket win in the first O… 34 minutes ago

_cricingif

Cricingif Report: David Warner and Aaron Finch hammered centuries as Australia outplayed India to bag a ten-wicket win in the… https://t.co/fQAtWz6sDt 42 minutes ago

4k_gameplay

4K Gameplay India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights.2020 .Finch and Warner Hundreds. https://t.co/faOPBBNdR1 via @YouTube 2 hours ago

AsadKhaan_786

Asad RT @ITGDsports: #INDvAUS | A 10-wicket win for Australia in Mumbai! Aaron Finch and David Warner remain unbeaten after hitting hundreds A… 2 hours ago

cricket_country

CricketCountry #1stODI #WankhedeODI in PICTURES! #DavidWarner, #AaronFinch hit hundreds as #Australia thrash listless #India… https://t.co/Gx6n8jRNTt 2 hours ago

indiacom

India.com #1stODI #WankhedeODI in PICTURES! #DavidWarner, #AaronFinch hit hundreds as #Australia thrash listless #India… https://t.co/eIGuN9Gtum 2 hours ago

TomarSparks

Anuj RG Tomar It was brutal of team Australia. A thumping win. Congratulations to them, to Warner and Finch for their respective… https://t.co/U3DpjHbRhl 2 hours ago

