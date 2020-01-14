Global  

Secret Service agent fatally shoots ‘aggressive’ dog in NYC

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed by an off-duty Secret Service agent in New York City, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in the Windsor Terrace neighborhood of Brooklyn. A New York Police Department spokesman said the agent, whose name was not […]
