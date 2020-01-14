Global  

Bundesliga: United against climate change?

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The growing debate over how to combat climate change has increased pressure on Bundesliga clubs to reduce CO2 emissions. The clubs have become quite active in this regard, but there's still no league-wide strategy.
