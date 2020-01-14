Global  

Ed Orgeron leads way as college football head coaches rake in $11.4M in bonuses this season

LSU's Ed Orgeron, whose Tigers beat Clemson for the College Football Playoff title, totaled $1.775 million in bonuses, the top total for this season.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Gophers Finish Season Ranked No. 10 In AP Poll

Gophers Finish Season Ranked No. 10 In AP Poll 00:37

 The University of Minnesota football team has ended the season with a No. 10 ranking in the final AP poll. Katie Johnston reports.

