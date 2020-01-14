Global  

Pelosi prepares to name managers and send impeachment articles to Senate

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Pelosi prepares to name managers and send impeachment articles to SenateHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to name the lawmakers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump as early as Tuesday, according to several House Democrats, as the venue for impeachment on Capitol Hill shifts over to the Senate for the impeachment trial in the coming days. Pelosi is holding a meeting with her caucus Tuesday morning where she’s expected to discuss the path forward on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Members also expect a vote on the resolution to approve the impeachment managers and send the articles of impeachment to the Senate to potentially take place Wednesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House vote to name the...
 Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the "need for witnesses." She said: "Now the ball is in their court to either do that or pay the price." Democrats are...

Pelosi To End Hold On Impeachment Articles With Wednesday Vote

The historic vote to officially send the Senate the articles of impeachment will allow a Senate trial to begin in the coming days.
NPR

Pelosi says she will send Trump impeachment articles when she's ready

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would transmit the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump when she is ready, adding that House...
Reuters

