Pelosi prepares to name managers and send impeachment articles to Senate

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Speaker Nancy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to name the lawmakers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump as early as Tuesday, according to several House Democrats, as the venue for impeachment on Capitol Hill shifts over to the Senate for the impeachment trial in the coming days. Pelosi is holding a meeting with her caucus Tuesday morning where she’s expected to discuss the path forward on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Members also expect a vote on the resolution to approve the impeachment managers and send the articles of impeachment to the Senate to potentially take place Wednesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House vote to name the... 👓 View full article



