Braves unveil Truist Park as new stadium name

ATLANTA (AP) — Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves' stadium. The change from SunTrust Park, the name for the first three years of the stadium, follows SunTrust bank's merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp. The stadium in Cobb County, north of downtown Atlanta, opened in 2017.


