Greg Schiano hires Robb Smith as Rutgers D coordinator

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Robb Smith has been hired as Rutgers’ defensive coordinator. Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Tuesday, the latest move that brings back a former member of his Rutgers coaching staff. Smith spent four seasons on the Scarlet Knights’ staff. He also worked with Schiano at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. […]



Rutgers names Andrew Aurich offensive line coach PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has hired Andrew Aurich as its offensive line coach. Coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Monday, bringing in another coach...

