Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Greg Schiano hires Robb Smith as Rutgers D coordinator

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Robb Smith has been hired as Rutgers’ defensive coordinator. Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Tuesday, the latest move that brings back a former member of his Rutgers coaching staff. Smith spent four seasons on the Scarlet Knights’ staff. He also worked with Schiano at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Greg Schiano Officially Introduced As Rutgers New Football Coach [Video]Greg Schiano Officially Introduced As Rutgers New Football Coach

School officials along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy attended a press conference for Greg Schiano at the school. He previously coached the team from 2001 to 2011, and under his leadership, the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:01Published

Web Extra: Rutgers Welcomes Coach Schiano Back [Video]Web Extra: Rutgers Welcomes Coach Schiano Back

Rutgers University officially welcomes Greg Schiano back as head football coach.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 23:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greg Schiano hires Robb Smith as Rutgers D coordinator

Robb Smith has been hired as Rutgers' defensive coordinator
FOX Sports

Rutgers names Andrew Aurich offensive line coach

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has hired Andrew Aurich as its offensive line coach. Coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Monday, bringing in another coach...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.