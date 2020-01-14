Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Teen missing for weeks found dead in vacant home’s chimney

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The body of an Ohio teenager last seen walking to school more three weeks ago was found stuck inside the chimney of a vacant home, and authorities said Tuesday they believe his death was an accident. It appears that 14-year-old Harley Dilly had climbed an antenna, got onto the roof […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Not the outcome we hoped for':Police say Harley Dilly's body found in chimney of vacant home

'Not the outcome we hoped for':Police say Harley Dilly's body found in chimney of vacant home 05:52

 The body of missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly was found inside a chimney of a vacant home in Port Clinton, police said.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Body Of Missing 14-Year-Old Ohio Boy Found In Chimney Of Vacant Home [Video]Body Of Missing 14-Year-Old Ohio Boy Found In Chimney Of Vacant Home

The search for a missing teenager in Ohio came to a tragic end when his body was found in the chimney of a vacant home.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:43Published

Teen rescued from chimney at Phoenix home [Video]Teen rescued from chimney at Phoenix home

Girl and her friend got locked out home and decided to use chimney to get inside.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WKRG

WKRG TRAGIC DEATH: The body of an Ohio teenager who had been missing for more than three weeks was found stuck in a chim… https://t.co/0NOA2KQO6I 28 seconds ago

xCountMeInx

That Redhead Girl Teen missing for three weeks is found dead after getting 'trapped' inside the chimney of a vacant house across the… https://t.co/xOLfwBjnHh 50 minutes ago

HelpforBear

C. R. RT @MyStateline: HEARTBREAKING: The body of an Ohio teenager, who had been missing since just before Christmas, was found stuck in a chimne… 1 hour ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Case of missing Ohio teen closed after police say they found boy's body stuck in chimney of vacant home https://t.co/lLrIGc5sZK via @abc7 2 hours ago

davyhobson

DAVY HOBSON Teen missing for weeks found dead in vacant home’s chimney https://t.co/IFu9mHIlRG 2 hours ago

ABC36News

ABC 36 News Police say the body of an Ohio teenager who had been missing for more than three weeks was found stuck in a chimney… https://t.co/2WasAZdSY0 3 hours ago

kelvinmack40

🇺🇸 Kelvin Mack 🇺🇸 RT @blackonyxgold: Teen missing for 2 weeks found dead in chimney of nearby vacant house https://t.co/5zoz09YUWq @MailOnline 3 hours ago

AngelaMcHugh10

Angela Teen missing for 3 weeks found dead in chimney of nearby vacant house https://t.co/wBuHteGfgT via @MailOnline 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.