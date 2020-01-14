Coach O: National champ LSU ready to win more titles
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron is already thinking about what comes next for his national champions. More specifically, who comes next. Orgeron and the top-ranked Tigers completed a 15-0 season with a dominating and decisive win over No. 3 Clemson, 42-25, on Monday night. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw five touchdown […]
