Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,’ with Seattle’s Ken Jennings battling for the title, resumes tonight

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
After a short break, Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter are back on air tonight, vying to become the game show's greatest contestant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the Contestants: Ken Jennings [Video]Meet the Contestants: Ken Jennings

Get a closer look at Ken Jennings, the man who won 74 consecutive games of JEOPARDY!, which is still a record today. The tournament continues WEDNESDAY JAN 8 at 8|7c and THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC,..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:39Published

Meet the Contestants [Video]Meet the Contestants

Meet the greatest 'JEOPARDY!' contestants of all time: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer! Watch JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of All-Time on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ goes all in on comedy, but Ken Jennings has the last laugh

Seattle's Ken Jennings beat out his competitors on Thursday night and is now one win away from being crowned the Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All-Time.
Seattle Times Also reported by •The WrapJust JaredUSATODAY.comESPNCBS News

Seattle’s Ken Jennings is crowned Greatest of All Time on ‘Jeopardy!’

On Tuesday night, Ken Jennings became the first of the powerhouse players -- which also include James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter -- to win three matches and thus,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comE! OnlineCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deliriousguy

Dan Ficker I was thinking about watching tonight’s debate, but I missed the start, it’s only on cable so I’d have to find an I… https://t.co/VXQuhNl1Y2 44 minutes ago

LookingForLater

Mr. Currier The Jeopardy Greatest of All Time tournament was just decided on one Final Jeopardy question about Shakespeare. Aft… https://t.co/mxxXoIPy8z 44 minutes ago

chanxtal

️ ن Jeopardy finale of Greatest of all Time gave a clue with 2 songs from Jesus is King and asked the album name , @kanyewest @KimKardashian 55 minutes ago

cookcod

Cody Ken Jennings truly may be the Greatest of all time, But I stand by the fact that nobody has impacted the game of je… https://t.co/ugShuywXHd 57 minutes ago

kyleve

Kyle 🏳️‍🌈 The wild thing from watching the jeopardy greatest of all time series is usually once they say the answer you’re li… https://t.co/U9QcvQXhQS 1 hour ago

WillsonnetHayes

Lincoln Hayes It’s official: Ken Jennings is the greatest ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant of all time https://t.co/mferFCwyem via @ew. Con… https://t.co/TKZ4OBHOBJ 2 hours ago

WBoundMasshole

New Year, Same Masshole🌻 RT @AmericasBarbie: Can I just say I'm so in love with the chemistry the greatest of all time @Jeopardy players are having. James, Ken, Bra… 2 hours ago

CoachUAHS

Coach Underwood Jeopardy GOAT. Spent countless hours watching Jeopardy with my mentor @bmalone85. Been fun watching the Greatest of… https://t.co/4NoJfQa4Xk 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.