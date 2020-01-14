Global  

Explosion in northeastern Spain triggers chemical emergency

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Emergency services for the Catalonia region called the blast a "chemical accident" and advised residents to refrain from going outside as a preventive measure.
At least 4 injured in massive chemical plant explosion in Spain

A chemical plant in northeastern Spain exploded Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to issue an emergency warning for nearby residents to remain indoors.
FOXNews.com Also reported by Reuters

Spain: 'Chemical accident' triggers emergency at Catalonian factory

A large explosion and a fire were reported at the industrial zone in the Spain's Catalonia region. The authorities described it as a "chemical accident,"...
Deutsche Welle


Clive_A_Boyce

Clive Anthony Boyce RT @ABCWorldNews: DEVELOPING: A massive explosion at a petrochemical plant in northeastern Spain killed one person and gravely injured at l… 10 minutes ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Spain: Chemical plant explosion kills 1, injures at least 9 - ABC News - https://t.co/H3nLMa5D9L via @ABC 3 hours ago

KK4NMS

Timothy T. C. McGhee RT @STcom: Explosion in northeastern Spain triggers chemical emergency https://t.co/nCLRdbOelc 3 hours ago

CastanetNews

Castanet 1 dead, 9 hurt in blast #Spain https://t.co/y09dg5rUY5 4 hours ago

KamiloTapiya

Лиса в пустыне RT @WashTimes: UPDATED: Spain: 4 injured in massive explosion at chemical plant https://t.co/sAjtG99BP8 4 hours ago

Pippipat

Patricia Forcén Spain: Chemical Plant Explosion Kills 1, Injures at Least 6 https://t.co/fV4331EidO It is what you never want to h… https://t.co/ZKblNesyBV 4 hours ago

Pata_Ookami

Pata RT @japantimes: Explosion in northeastern Spain triggers chemical emergency https://t.co/TRZLRPRyeI https://t.co/WJ1p28Vebs 5 hours ago

polarisfire2016

Polaris Fire RT @StarAdvertiser: Large explosion in northeastern Spain triggers chemical emergency #Tarragona https://t.co/ula4vCxYXX https://t.co/DKS8v… 5 hours ago

