Banks post big profits, but lower interest rates are a worry

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — So far, it appears 2019 was another record year for Wall Street. Trading of stocks and bonds rebounded after a terrible end to 2018 and consumers spent tons of money on their credit cards, buoyed by a strong job market and steady economic growth. On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase reported a record […]
