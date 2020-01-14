Global  

McConnell says he expects Trump impeachment trial to start Tuesday

euronews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
McConnell says he expects Trump impeachment trial to start Tuesday
McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days

McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days 02:16

 The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin in earnest next week after preliminary steps in the Senate in coming days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. Zachary Goelman reports.

Trump impeachment trial could start in days [Video]Trump impeachment trial could start in days

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump&apos;s..

Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines [Video]Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines

More Americans than not believe that Trump authorizing a strike on an Iranian commander... ...was partly driven by his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to a new poll. The administration..

McConnell: Republicans can launch Trump impeachment trial without decision on witnesses

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have enough votes to proceed on rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that would delay a decision on whether...
Trump impeachment trial should begin next week, McConnell says

The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to begin next Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
