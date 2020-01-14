Awkwafina gets 2nd season of new cable network comedy series
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Awkwafina may not have an Oscar nomination, but the breakout star has already secured a second-season renewal of her new Comedy Central series. “Awkwafina is Nora from Queeens” debuts Jan. 22. The network said Tuesday it was adding a second season for the show based on Awkwafina’s real life growing up […]
In "AJ and The Queen," RuPaul stars as Ruby Red, a bigger than life but down on her luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club. She’s paired up with AJ, a recently orphaned, scrappy..