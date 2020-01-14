Global  

Awkwafina gets 2nd season of new cable network comedy series

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Awkwafina may not have an Oscar nomination, but the breakout star has already secured a second-season renewal of her new Comedy Central series. “Awkwafina is Nora from Queeens” debuts Jan. 22. The network said Tuesday it was adding a second season for the show based on Awkwafina’s real life growing up […]
