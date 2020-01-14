Global  

FA Cup: Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso punishes Middlesbrough goalkeeper error

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Giovani Lo Celso punishes a poor pass out by Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tomas Mejias to put Tottenham 1-0 up in their third-round replay.
