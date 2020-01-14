Global  

Billie Eilish confirms she's written the new James Bond theme song

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish confirms she's written the new James Bond theme songBillie Eilish is "still in shock" she was chosen to write the new James Bond film theme song. The 18-year-old singer has confirmed she penned the iconic song for the upcoming installment 'No Time To Die' with her older brother Finneas O'Connell and will record it - making her the youngest ever star to do so - ahead of the...
News video: Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News

Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News 01:09

 Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News

Billie Eilish calls James Bond theme song 'huge honor'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond...
Reuters

Billie Eilish drops James Bond theme song hint before No Time To Die

Billie Eilish drops James Bond theme song hint before No Time To DieOn Tuesday, she posted a series of pictures of Bond actresses to her Instagram Stories
Tamworth Herald

